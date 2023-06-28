New York City’s air quality may worsen due to Canadian wildfires: Officials

New York City could experience worse air quality this week due to Canadian wildfires, authorities said Tuesday.

"Due to incoming winds tonight and ongoing Canadian wildfires, New York City could experience worse air quality tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28," Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter.

"We will keep New Yorkers informed on conditions outside and actions they can take to stay healthy," he said.

He warned that poor air quality is dangerous to sensitive health groups like people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, adding that residents could bring a KN95 or N95 mask with them when venturing outside or make plans to avoid outdoor events.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that smoke is forecast to cloud the air across New York on Thursday as well.

"Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in some areas," she said.

Earlier this month, millions of people were affected by smoke from the Canadian wildfires, which left some parts of New York and Philadelphia in an orange haze.