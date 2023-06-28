British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after his remains identified

British actor Julian Sands was officially pronounced dead on Tuesday, five months after he went missing while hiking in southern California, according to reports.

Officials confirmed the identification of his remains, which were discovered by hikers on Saturday.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on 24 June, 2023 has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," said a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

Sands was reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel Mountains in January.

He was best known for his roles in films like "A Room With a View," "Warlock: The Armageddon" and "Arachnophobia."