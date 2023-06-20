News Magazine Reason behind a fan throwing phone at Bebe Rexha during NYC concert

According to a criminal complaint, the fan who allegedly threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha's face during her concert in Manhattan on Sunday admitted to doing it for his own amusement.

A fan, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, has been charged with assaulting singer Bebe Rexha during a concert in Manhattan. According to a criminal complaint, Malvagna admitted to throwing the cellphone at Rexha's face for his own amusement.



The incident left Rexha with a black eye and resulted in her being taken to the hospital for stitches.



Videos of the incident circulated online, showing the phone hitting Rexha and causing her to recoil in pain. Fans expressed their support for Rexha and called for the responsible person to be held accountable.



Malvagna has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.



Despite the injuries she sustained, Rexha posted on Instagram that she was doing okay. Following his arraignment, Malvagna was released without bail but has been ordered to stay away from Rexha.







