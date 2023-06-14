ACTRESS EDA ECES OFFENDING REMARKS ABOUT EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS SPARK SIGNIFICANT BACKLASH

Actress Eda Ece 's remarks targeting earthquake victims at an award ceremony have caused outrage and garnered negative reactions from the public and social media users.



Her insensitive comments, mocking the voting preferences of those living in earthquake-affected areas, have been widely criticized.



Ece's comment, suggesting that the earthquake relief efforts were solely carried out by others and implying that the voters in the earthquake zone made a mistake with their ballot choices, has been seen as disrespectful and lacking empathy.



The laughter from the audience at her remarks has drawn further attention and added to the controversy.



Public figures, including singer Sinan Akçıl, expressed their disapproval of Ece's statements, labelling them as nonsensical and inappropriate.



Many social media users voiced their disappointment and condemned her insensitivity towards the earthquake victims.



Critics pointed out that Ece's joke trivialized the pain and suffering experienced by the victims and their communities. They emphasized the importance of not using such tragic events for political mockery or entertainment purposes.



Several comments highlighted that Ece's statement seemed to disregard the collective efforts made by various individuals and organizations to support the earthquake victims. Some expressed their concern over using the earthquake zone as a platform for political commentary.



Overall, Ece's remarks have generated strong negative reactions, with many finding her comments inappropriate, offensive, and lacking in compassion for those affected by the earthquakes.





