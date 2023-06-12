KING CHARLES REPORTEDLY FEELS SAD, BEWILDERED, AND FRUSTRATED DUE TO PRINCE HARRYS ACTIONS

King Charles III reportedly feels "sad and bewildered" due to his son Prince Harry's legal crusade against a British newspaper group and his ongoing attacks on UK institutions.



The Duke of Sussex is currently involved in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, alleging illegal phone hacking that resulted in distressing stories about him being published between 1996 and 2011.



In his 55-page witness statement, Prince Harry expressed his opinion that the state of the press and government in England had reached a low point, which some believe contradicts the constitutional requirement for the royal family to remain neutral in politics.



A source close to the palace revealed that King Charles brings up Harry's actions frequently and is increasingly frustrated with his behavior.



Prince Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties three years ago and relocated to California, has been vocal about the pressures he and his wife Meghan Markle faced and the alleged biases against her.



He published a memoir titled "Spare" earlier this year, where he expressed his concerns about his father's marriage to Queen Consort Camilla.



During his recent visit to the UK, Harry did not meet with Charles or his brother William, and he reportedly did not receive an invitation to his father's upcoming 75th birthday parade.



The decision to sue the newspaper group apparently came after a meeting with lawyer David Sherborne in 2018. Critics suggest that Harry's time in California has made him less mindful of his conduct as a member of the royal family.



They believe he has lost the ability to carefully navigate public statements and that it is embarrassing for a prince to make negative comments about the government.



Some speculate that Harry's actions stem from a search for inner peace and a desire to bring the media under control as a means of addressing his personal pain. However, it is uncertain whether this approach will provide the relief he seeks.







