LAWYERS FOR RAMMSTEINS LINDEMANN SEEK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST ACCUSERS

Lawyers for Till Lindemann, the lead singer of German metal band singer Rammstein, say they will take legal action against those alleging he committed crimes against women.



"On social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, various women made serious accusations against our client," Berlin lawyers Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz announced on Thursday.



"For example, it was repeatedly alleged that women at Rammstein concerts were drugged with the help of knockout drops or alcohol in order to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them. These allegations are without exception untrue.



"We will take immediate legal action against the individuals for all allegations of this nature."



In the past few days, several women have raised allegations of improper conduct against Lindemann.



The women describe situations that they found frightening in some cases. Young women were allegedly selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some of the women, sexual acts took place.



On Wednesday evening, the band kicked off its European tour in the German city of Munich in front of tens of thousands of fans, as several dozen protesters gathered outside the stadium.



Around 60 people gathered with megaphones and banners with inscriptions such as "The victim is never to blame," "No show for perpetrators" and "Believe victims of sexualized violence."



In a statement by Rammstein at the weekend, the band said the accusations had hit them hard and that they were taking them extremely seriously.



"To our fans we say: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows - in front of and behind the stage."



The letter went on to say: "We condemn any kind of assault and ask you: do not engage in public prejudgement of any kind towards those who have made allegations. They have a right to their view of things. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudged either."



