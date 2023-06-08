AI-generated photo of rejuvenated Elon Musk shared on Twitter, sparking amusement

A humorous AI-generated photo of Elon Musk has been shared on Twitter, sparking amusement among many who enjoyed his rejuvenated appearance.



The parody account @alifarhat79 posted the photo with a caption suggesting that Musk had been working on an anti-aging formula that had gone awry.



In the picture, Musk is depicted as youthful, wearing brown overalls and a white shirt in what appears to be a home office or study. Musk himself responded to the photo in his characteristic manner, jokingly admitting, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much."



While Musk played along with the lighthearted photo, he has recently expressed concerns about the advancements in artificial intelligence and its potential risks to humanity.



At a conference in May, he warned about the possibility of AI becoming highly advanced and posing a threat to humanity. Despite his serious stance on the topic, the Twitter post featuring the AI-generated photo of Musk has garnered over 4.5 million views, with users taking the opportunity to make playful comments about his youthful appearance.



Some users jokingly referenced Musk's ventures, imagining scenarios where he invites others to join him on Mars in the year 2069 or comparing him to the character Benjamin Button from the F. Scott Fitzgerald story.



The photo even inspired users to create their own versions, including one with a baby girl resembling Musk, accompanied by the caption, "What did you do to your Twitter CEO?!"



This lighthearted AI-generated photo follows a trend where Italian couple used AI to transform the cast of "Friends" into toddler versions of themselves in May.









