Adam DeVine and wife witness man get ‘gunned down’ outside his Hollywood mansion

Actor Adam DeVine shared a harrowing experience involving witnessing a fatal shooting outside his Hollywood mansion. During a live taping of the "This Is Important" podcast on Wednesday, DeVine recounted the incident to hosts Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck.



DeVine explained that there was a high-stakes poker game happening across the street from his residence, attracting wealthy individuals arriving in luxury cars. While observing the scene from his balcony with his wife Chloe Bridges, DeVine sensed the atmosphere becoming increasingly intense.



Recounting the tragic turn of events, DeVine disclosed that the man involved in the poker game, later identified as Emil Lahaziel, was fatally shot around 2 a.m. DeVine expressed his shock and sadness, emphasizing that a real person lost their life.



Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the podcast hosts responded with solemnity, recognizing the loss of a human life. DeVine further emphasized that the incident was a glimpse into the realities of life, distinct from the glamour of Hollywood.



Notably, DeVine resides opposite the house where the shooting took place, and the events unfolded following a heated confrontation in the driveway. According to reports, an unidentified individual drew a handgun and fired multiple shots at Lahaziel, resulting in his death. As of Thursday morning, the gunman remains at large, and law enforcement believes the shooting is unrelated to gang activity.





