Kanye West files countersuit against ex-business partner

U.S. rapper Kanye West is firing back at an ex-business manager, saying the contract he signed with the man is not enforceable partly because he signed without guidance from a lawyer while he was "stressed" during his divorce.



The documents filed by West and his Yeezy brand claim that at the time he signed a contract with business manager Thomas St. John, West was "sleep-deprived, stressed, anxious, and under duress," TMZ reports.



West says he met St. John in March 2022 when St. John reached out to help him with the backlash that came from several social media meltdowns, reports TMZ.



The 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer agreed to put St. John on a $300,000 monthly retainer, which West allegedly failed to pay.



Although West admits to signing the contract, he says he did so without legal counsel, and that his judgement was clouded by his divorce from then-wife Kim Kardashian.



West also points to the "barebones" clause in the contract, which prevented the agreement from being terminated for the first 18 months, essentially keeping Ye's funds flowing despite any work being done or not.



The business relationship only ended up lasting three months, but West is reportedly fed up with the lawsuit from St. John, which seeks $5.4 million.



He's now asking the judge to not only tear up the agreed-to contract, but to also have St. John pay him back the $900,000 he's already received from West.























