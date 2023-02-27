Putin awards Order of Friendship to Hollywood actor Steven Seagal

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday awarded the Order of Friendship, a state decoration, to Hollywood actor Steven Seagal.

The decree said the American actor was awarded for "his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation."

Seagal was appointed as the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy responsible for Russia-US humanitarian ties in 2018.

He became a Russian citizen in 2016, and is known for his outspoken political views and support for Putin.