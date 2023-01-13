 Contact Us
News Magazine Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday denied seven new sexual offences he is accused of committing against a man in Britain in the early 2000s. The 63-year-old star appeared at Southwark Crown Court in south London via videolink and spoke to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to the charges.

AP MAGAZINE
Published January 13,2023
Subscribe
HOLLYWOOD ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY DENIES 7 MORE SEX OFFENSE CHARGES

Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom on Friday.

He now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

His trial is due to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain's highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.