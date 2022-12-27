BRITISH ACTOR STEPHEN GREIF OF BLAKES 7 DIES AT 78

Stephen Greif, a prolific British actor known for his work on the stage and screen, has died. He was 78, according to the Guardian.



Greif's death was confirmed Monday by British talent agency Michelle Braidman Associates. His film and TV credits include "Blake's 7," "Citizen Smith," "Doctors," "Risen," "Casanova" and "Spartan." One of his final TV roles was speaker of the House in a 2020 episode of Netflix's "The Crown."



"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," Michelle Braidman Associates .



"His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."



Born in Sawbridgeworth in Hertfordshire, England, Greif attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and graduated with honors, including awards for best actor and most promising actor, according to a biography . He was later nominated for multiple theater awards, including a Laurence Olivier award for his turn as Biff Loman in the National Theatre's production of "Death of a Salesman" in London.



Among Greif's most prominent screen roles was Space Commander Travis in the science fiction series "Blake's 7," which ran from 1978 to 1981 on the BBC. He also lent his voice to audio documentaries, radio ads, video games and business presentations.

