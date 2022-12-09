Britney Spears’ husband wants fans to respect her privacy

Urged the "Gimme More" singer's fans to give her more privacy, Asghari saying in an Instagram story he makes a point not to post about the pop star.



"I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247," Asghari said Thursday, according to . "I ask for permission if I ever do."



Asghari's remarks follow strange posts on Spears' Instagram account that commenters described as "super suspicious."



One post showed Spears nude on a beach, while another featured a tribute to her estranged sons, causing speculation the singer was hacked.



She also shared a sweet tribute last week to her little sister, , months after a public feud in which the elder sibling sent a cease-and-desist letter.



Spears' account went dark Tuesday and was back up Thursday.



Spears, who has been notably absent from public events recently, "has her voice and is a free woman," Asghari said in his Instagram story.



"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," he said. "For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. ... I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same."



