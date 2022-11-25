 Contact Us
News Magazine China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape

China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.

Reuters MAGAZINE
Published November 25,2022
Subscribe
CHINA SENTENCES CANADIAN POP SINGER KRIS WU TO 13 YEARS IN JAIL FOR RAPE
Singer Kris Wu celebrates his award for Fan Fave New Artist on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2018. (AP File Photo)

A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday.

The local court in Chaoyang District of Beijing said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, Wu Yifan raped three women.

The court said they found him guilty of rape as well as of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.

Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.