BRITAINS PRINCE HARRY THANKS ELTON JOHN FOR FRIENDSHIP WITH DIANA

Britain's Prince Harry thanks Elton John for friendship with Diana

Elton John performs "Bennie and the Jets" as he wraps up the U.S. leg of his 'Yellow Brick Road' tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Britain's Prince Harry thanked Sir Elton John for "being the friend you were to my mum" in a video message released as the singer performed his final tour date in North America.



The 75-year-old musical megastar played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, in a show that included pyrotechnics, spectacular visuals and a surprise guest appearance from Dua Lipa.



Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, was also livestreamed by Disney+ as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.



Before the concert started, he received pre-recorded video messages, broadcast on the streaming giant's show, from U.S. president Joe Biden, fellow musicians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Meghan said: "We just wanted to say congratulations (Sir Elton) and that we are just so proud of you. We are so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."



Harry added: "Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum.



"Thank you for being our friend and thank you for being (a friend) to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.



"Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career."



Diana, Princess of Wales, the mother of Harry and the Prince of Wales, died after a car crash in 1997.



Sir Elton performed at Diana's funeral and the lyrics to his hit song Candle In The Wind were adapted to reflect her life.


























