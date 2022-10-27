Skechers escorts Kanye West out of Los Angeles headquarters

In this file photo taken on October 02, 2022 U.S. rapper Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris. (AFP)

Kanye West got the boot from footwear company Skechers on Wednesday after the rapper -- known as Ye -- arrived at its Los Angeles headquarters "unannounced and without invitation."

"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," the company said in a release.

Skechers said it wanted nothing to do with the disgraced musician, who was dumped by German sportswear giant Adidas on Tuesday after going on a series of anti-Semitic and racist tirades over the past several weeks.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the statement continued. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech."

"The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Skechers is the latest brand to speak out against West's hateful rhetoric.

After weeks of silence, Adidas finally cut its sponsorship ties with the hip-hop mogul and his Yeezy line of sneakers, a deal that was reported to be worth $1.5 billion.

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Over the past month-and-a-half, Ye has been dropped by a laundry list of big-name businesses including JP Morgan Chase Bank, The Gap clothing chain, French fashion brand Balenciaga and Vogue magazine.

One of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency, also announced it would no longer represent West.

West's anti-Semitic social media rant on Oct. 8, where the rapper posted that he was "going to go death con 3 (sic) on JEWISH PEOPLE," got him locked out of Twitter and Instagram.

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."