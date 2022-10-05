Pink Floyd’s co-founder Roger Waters claims he is on Ukrainian ‘kill list’

In this April 1, 2011 file photo, Roger Waters performs during his "The Wall Tour 2010/2011" in Milan, Italy. (AP File Photo)

Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters claimed that he is on a Ukrainian "kill list."

"Don't forget, I'm on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government … and they've killed people recently.… But when they kill you, they write 'liquidated' across your picture. Well, I'm one of those (expletive) pictures," Waters said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

Blaming the Western governments for the ongoing war in Ukraine, Waters said: "Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to Western governments."

Asked about the reported atrocities by the Russian army in Ukraine, he replied: "You've seen [those reports] on what I've just described to you as Western propaganda. It's exactly the obverse of saying Russian propaganda; Russians interfered with our election; Russians did that. It's all lies, lies, lies, lies."

In late September, planned concerts in Poland by Roger Waters was canceled in the wake of his controversial statements on Ukraine.

Waters had been due to perform in Krakow next April before Polish media reported on a letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska blaming "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine for having "set your country on the path to this disastrous war."