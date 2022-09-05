Sean Penn and Ben Stiller blacklisted by Russia

Twenty-five more US citizens have been blacklisted by Russia "in response to the Biden administration's constant sanctions against Russian citizens," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Moscow on Monday.



Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller are among the barred political, cultural and business figures. The two actors find themselves on the list due to their political allegiance to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.



Penn and Stiller have been vocal in their support for Ukraine and have been well-received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The actors are joined on the blacklist by several congresspeople and CEOs.



The highest-ranking politician on the recent expansion is the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. President Joe Biden was previously sanctioned in March.



