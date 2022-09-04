The Weeknd ends concert early after his voice goes out

It was a tough weekend for The Weeknd.



The superstar singer ended his concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium shortly after it began Saturday, saying that his voice went out.



"I can't give you what I want to give you right now," The Weeknd told the crowd, according to footage shared on social media. "I apologize. I'm so sorry. I love you guys so much."



The Canadian chart-topper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, assured the audience that everyone would get their money back, and that he'd hold another concert soon.



"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," The Weeknd tweeted Saturday night. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."



The Weeknd, 32, is in the middle of his After Hours til Dawn Tour, which began in July. His next concert is scheduled to take place Sept. 22 in Toronto, with a second show in the city slated for the following day.



Known for songs such as "Blinding Lights" and "Starboy," The Weeknd is a four-time Grammy winner and 13-time nominee.

