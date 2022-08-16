News Magazine Tom Holland says social media 'detrimental to my mental state'

Published August 16,2022

Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Over the weekend, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland made a "very, very brief return" to Instagram to explain why he hasn't been active on social media since the beginning of July - and why he won't be posting as frequently as he used to.



"I've been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years - however long I've been acting ... I cannot seem to say what I need to say without um-ing and ah-ing every five minutes, so I'm going to try again," the actor said.



"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the [Instagram] app."



Holland's announcement comes several months after the final film in his "Spider-Man" trilogy, "No Way Home," hit theaters and resuscitated the pandemic box office. He also headlined the 2022 action flick "Uncharted" and is soon set to star in the AppleTV+ anthology series "The Crowded Room."



Recently, the Marvel actor has kept a relatively low profile on Twitter and Instagram, mostly sharing sponsored content from his collaborations with luxury brands, such as Porsche and Prada.



After opening up to more than 67 million followers about his mental health journey, Holland took a moment to "shed some light" on stem4, a charity that provides mental health resources to teens living with anxiety, depression, eating disorders or addiction. The organization offers four free apps that address various mental health issues.



"The first one is called 'Calm Harm,' and it is to help manage and reduce intense emotions, such as the urge to self-harm. The second is 'Clear Fear,' to help manage and reduce the symptoms of anxiety. The third is 'Combine Minds,' to help friends and family members support a young person's mental health, and ... the fourth one is 'Move Mood,' to increase motivation and lift low moods," Holland continued.



"There is an awful stigma against mental health, and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier."



The British performer also encouraged fans to support stem4 by purchasing merchandise from his family's foundation, the Brothers Trust.



"All of the money goes to all of the charities that we support," Holland said. "Again, if you're suffering, and you need help, download one of the apps ... Thank you for listening. I'm going to disappear from Instagram again. ... I love you all, and I'll speak to you soon."

































