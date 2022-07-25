Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Elon Musk has fiercely denied having an affair with the wife of his long-time friend, Google co-founder , refuting a report on Sunday alleging the affair had ended Brin's marriage as well as his friendship with Musk.



"This is total BS," the co-founder tweeted Sunday night of the alleged affair, which is said to have occurred while Brin and now-estranged wife were separated but still living together.



"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."



The Wall Street Journal had reported that the friendship between Musk and Brin had tanked after an apparent dalliance between Shanahan and the founder. This reportedly led to the couple's divorce.



Musk and Brin have been close pals for years, according to reports. Brin, the world's eighth-richest person, even helped Musk financially during the 2008 economic crisis.



But last fall, while Brin and Shanahan were on a break though under the same roof, the latter apparently got cosy with the world's richest man.



Musk and his own girlfriend, the singer Grimes, had broken up in September, though they welcomed a second child via surrogate in . Also last fall, yet another Musk paramour, Neuralink executive , gave birth to twins.



That apparently didn't stop Musk from allegedly getting busy with his friend's estranged wife.



The two hooked up at the international art festival in early , reported.



Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year for "irreconcilable differences" weeks after learning of the fling, the Journal reported.



Brin and Shanahan have been married four years and have a daughter. They have officially been separated since .



None of the parties was commenting on the situation, the Journal reported. Shanahan is angling for $1 billion of Brin's $95 billion fortune.

