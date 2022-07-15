Julianne Moore picked to lead Venice Film Festival jury

US actress Julianne Moore will be jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Friday.



Among the many roles Moore is known for are "Boogie Nights," "The Hours," "A Single Man," "The Hunger Games" and "Still Alice," for which she won an Oscar.



The jury of the film festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, also includes directors Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, as well as actress Leila Hatami and writer and Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro.



The top prize of the festival is the Golden Lion, won last year by Frenchwoman Audrey Diwan - who now sits on the jury - for her abortion drama "L'événement."



