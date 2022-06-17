News Magazine Justin Bieber postpones remaining U.S. tour dates

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York (AP File Photo)

Justin Bieber has postponed his remaining U.S. tour dates in June and July amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.



A post from the tour's official Instagram account said the singer was "upbeat" and receiving "the best medical care possible," while looking forward to returning to performing later this summer.



Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the U.S..



New of the postponement comes after his wife, Hailey Bieber, told U.S. news show Good Morning America he was "getting better every single day."



