Macron to give Republican Guard horse to Queen Elizabeth for her jubilee

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured in a shop window in Colchester, eastern England (AFP)

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron is giving the long-serving British monarch a Republican Guard horse, local media reported on Wednesday.

The queen, famously fond of both horses and riding, will be offered a greyish brown steed named Fabuleu de Maucour, said lifestyle weekly Paris Match.

It is one of 470 horses belonging to the Republican Guard cavalry regiment. The horse will be accompanied by a saddle and a saber from the guard.

Macron is scheduled to attend Thursday jubilee festivities in Paris with a flame rekindling ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe.

The queen, 96 and having faced recent health challenges, is limiting the number of events she will attend marking her 70th year on the throne.

According to a BFMTV, this is the second time Macron has gifted a horse from the stables of the Republican Guard. Chinese President Xi Jinping, reportedly fond of a brown pedigreed horse, received one in 2018.