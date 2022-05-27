Cannes Film Festival competition on home stretch with no frontrunner

The end of the Cannes Film Festival is approaching with no clear favourite to win the top prize, the Palme d'Or, in sight.



Many regulars - the Dardenne brothers, Cristian Mungiu or James Gray - are represented in the competition, but none have entirely convinced the critics.



The festival, which ends on Saturday, relied on many well-known names, but few exciting entries or new talents.



There was a lot of talk about "Triangle of Sadness," the satirical comedy by Swede Ruben Östlund - who already won a Palme d'Or in 2017 - is set on a luxury yacht and caricatures the world of the super-rich. The film was well received by the audience, but not by the critics.



Some put their money on "Armageddon Time," in which US director James Gray reflects on his own childhood. The film follows the lives of the Jewish boy Paul and his black classmate Johnny in 1980s New York. Through Paul's experiences, the film deals with racism and social inequalities in the United States.



Only twice in the 75-year history of the film festival has a woman won the Palme d'Or. The closing ceremony begins on Saturday at 8:30 pm (1830 GMT).



