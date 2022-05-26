News Magazine All members of ABBA reunite in London for first time since 1982

All members of ABBA reunite in London for first time since 1982

The Swedish pop superstars - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - were last together in the capital for an appearance on The Late Late Breakfast show hosted with Noel Edmonds. The highly anticipated concert features younger "Abba-tars" of the group performing songs from their back catalogue with a live 10-piece band.

DPA MAGAZINE Published May 26,2022 Subscribe