French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival

French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary edition, with a lineup that includes Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann featuring Tom Hanks, the Festival said on its website.

Lindon will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who headed the jury last year.

The festival will run from May 17-28.

Lindon co-starred in Titane, a body horror movie which explores themes of grief and love, that won the Palme d'Or for best film in 2021.

For his role in The Measure of a Man, Lindon won Best Actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Isabelle Huppert was the last French movie star to be jury president, in 2009.

In the history of the Festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gerard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.