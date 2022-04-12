News Magazine 40-year-old singer Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children. "I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," the 40-year-old said on Instagram.

DPA MAGAZINE Published April 12,2022