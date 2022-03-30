KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR: WILL SMITHS SLAP ON CHRIS ROCK HELPS PERPETUATE STEREOTYPES ABOUT BLACK COMMUNITY

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Black community

Chris Rock

Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Chris Rock

Black community

is the latest to condemn Smith's actions, which he believes help perpetuate "stereotypes about the." The NBA legend said: The incident where Will Smith slapped comedianduring a live Oscars telecast "did a lot more damage than just to Rock's face."In a blog post titled ","wrote that "with a single petulant blow, (Smith) advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.""When Will Smith stormed onto the Oscar stage to strikefor making a joke about his wife's short hair, he did a lot more damage than just to Rock's face. With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the."



Abdul-Jabbar goes on to slam Smith for failing to live up to his responsibility as a role model for young Black boys. He points out how the situation is exacerbated by commentators who attempt to characterize Smith as a "superhero-like protector," which makes those who look up to him "much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps." Abdul-Jabbar argues this is evidenced by Jaden Smith's response to the slap, who simply tweeted "And That's How We Do It," throwing his support behind his father.