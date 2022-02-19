SWEDENS CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA DENIES DIVORCE RUMOURS IN RARE POST

In rare move, Sweden 's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel on Saturday publicly denied rumours that they were planning to divorce.

"There are allegations being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce," an Instragram post by the Royal Court said.

"Under normal circumstances, we don't comment on rumours and speculations. But to protect our family we wish to make clear, once and for all, that the rumours now being spread are completely without merit," the post added.

Margareta Thorgren, head of information at the Royal Court told newspaper Expressen that the unusual comment was made after an extended period of rumours circulating despite repeated denials when queried by media.

The public denial follows months of articles by Swedish celebrity news outlet Stoppa Pressarna suggesting the royal couple's relationship was in crisis.





