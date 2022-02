Queen of Italian cinema, Monica Vitti, dies at age of 90 - culture ministry

Italian actress Monica Vitti , an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni , has died aged 90, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

"Goodbye Monica Vitti, goodbye queen of Italian cinema . Today is a truly sad day, we have lost a great artist and a great Italian," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement.