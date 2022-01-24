Veteran Turkish actress Fatma Girik passes away at age of 79

Veteran Turkish film and television actress Fatma Girik died on Monday at the age of 79.

Istanbul's Şişli district Mayor Muammer Keskin announced the death of the veteran actress on Twitter.

Girik was born in Istanbul in 1942.

The actress is renowned for her roles in cult Turkish movies, such as 1981's Kanlı Nigar (Bloody Mary) and 1962's Yılanlarin Öcü (Revenge of the Snakes) and in various TV shows.

She also participated in active politics and served as mayor of the Şişli district from 1989 to 1994.