Comedian Bob Saget found dead at 65

Famous American comedian Bob Saget passed away on Sunday. He was 65.

He was found dead at a hotel room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget," Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Saget starred as the widowed father of three girls on ABC's Full House sitcom that lasted for eight seasons and then as host of the same network's America's Funniest Home Videos clip show.