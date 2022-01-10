Demonstrations against coronavirus policy in numerous German cities

In numerous cities around Germany, people have again demonstrated against the government's anti-coronavirus policy.



In Lübeck, more than 1,000 participants marched through the northern city on Monday evening, as well as in the western city of Cologne.



In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, police initially spoke of a total of about 8,000 demonstrators in various cities, with further gatherings yet to begin.



In Potsdam just outside Berlin, the police had banned a gathering of coronavirus policy critics in advance, but hundreds of people demonstrated in the city centre on Monday evening.



There were also demonstrations in several places in Berlin.



According to the police, there were no major disturbances or clashes.

