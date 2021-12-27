Latest Spider-Man movie tops $1B at global box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film during the pandemic to reach $1 Billion at the box office worldwide.

"Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark," US entertainment magazine Variety reported on Sunday.

This came at a time when countries are taking measures to stem the spread of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant and restricting closed-door events.

The blockbuster film, which stars Tom Holland, 25, in the lead role, is "the only movie since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to surpass $1 billion globally," the magazine said.

"No other Hollywood film has come close to nearing those box office revenues in the last two years," it added.

The sequel is directed by Jon Watts and stars Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch as well as Zendaya.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk," according to the film's website.

The film hit Turkish theaters on Dec. 17 and has been seen by 1.3 million people so far, according to the Turkish Box Office.