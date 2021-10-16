GARCIA MARQUEZS CLOTHES GOES ON SALE FOR CHARITY IN MEXICO

Published October 16,2021
Subscribe
More than seven years after the death of Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, his clothing is going on sale for charity.
Some 400 pieces of clothing belonging to the 1982 Nobel literature laureate and his late wife Mercedes will be sold, his granddaughter Emilia Garcia told the Mexican newspaper Milenio in an interview published on Friday.
In the wardrobe are "the most iconic items belonging to Gabo and Mercedes," the actress explained.
Jackets, ties, shoes, and bags are among the items on sale that were trademarks of Garcia Marquez and Mercedes Barcha. For example, Garcia said, one could not imagine the writer without his tweed jacket.
From October 20, the former Mexico City home of the author of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" is to open its doors to family friends, and later to visitors by appointment.
The white suit Garcia Marquez wore when he was awarded the Nobel Prize, called a liquiliqui and typical of Venezuela and Colombia, has been in Colombia's National Museum since 2003.
Garcia Marquez, one of the most widely read Latin American authors, died in 2014 at the age of 87.
The money raised from the sale will be donated to the Fisanim Foundation in Mexico City, which works to improve the health and nutrition of indigenous children.