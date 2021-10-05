Woman in Britain end legal action against film producer Weinstein

A woman has dropped a legal action against American film producer Harvey Weinstein after alleging he sexually abused her at one of London's most famous hotels, a judge has heard.



Weinstein attacked the woman, who cannot be identified in media reports, at the Savoy Hotel after she was summoned to his suite at short notice for "production meetings," her lawyers claim.



Lawyers outlined details of the allegation to the judge, Barbara Fontaine, in a written claim.



Details of the allegation emerged as the judge gave the woman permission to discontinue legal proceedings against Weinstein at a remote hearing on Tuesday. The reason why the woman wanted to discontinue proceedings did not emerge.



Weinstein was found guilty of two charges of rape in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is currently in California facing fresh charges.



Lawyers said the woman did not have to give a reason and the judge agreed. They would not give a reason after the hearing.



Lizanne Gumbel QC said the woman was aged around 20 when abused and Weinstein, now 69, in his 40s. She said the woman, who worked at the London office of a company linked to Weinstein, had been subjected to a series of sexual assaults by the film producer.



Gumbel did not say when the woman was assaulted at the Savoy - but referred to a "specified date."



"She was on occasion summonsed to the Savoy Hotel at short notice for purported 'production meetings' with Harvey Weinstein," said Gumbel.



"The claimant was summonsed to the Savoy Hotel where other people in his suite were asked to leave and she was left alone with Harvey Weinstein who sexually abused her."



Lawyers indicated that a number of claims had been made against Weinstein - and companies linked to him, in London.



Fontaine also gave a second woman permission to discontinueproceedings. Gumbel represented both women.



She told the judge that the second woman, who also cannot be named in media reports of the case, had also been subjected to a series of sexual assaults by Weinstein.



The second woman had been in her 20s and Weinstein in his 50s when assaults took place. She had also worked at the London office of a company linked to Weinstein and had been assaulted at a London hotel, said Gumbel in further written particulars of claim.



The reason why the second woman wanted to discontinue proceedings did not emerge at the hearing.

