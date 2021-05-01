'Game of Thrones' actress sues Marilyn Manson for alleged sex trafficking, sex assault

A "Game of Thrones" actress has sued Marilyn Manson and his former manager, alleging she was drugged, raped and sexually battered by the singer.

The suit was filed by Esme Bianco, who played Ros on 14 episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO sensation from 2011-13.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions," according to the lawsuit, cited by Rolling Stone. "Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011."

The 38-year-old British actress also said Manson on several occasions "committed sexual acts" with her despite the fact that she was unconscious or unable to consent at the time.

"These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner's sexual gratification - all without the consent of Plaintiff," according to the suit, filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Bianco additionally claimed that Manson and Tony Ciulla of Ciulla Management "employed fraud" and violated human trafficking laws when they lured her from London to Los Angeles with the promise that she would star in a music video that never came out and act in a film that was never made.

According to the complaint, the rocker flew her out to Los Angeles in 2009, purportedly to play a role in his music video "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies," and then later in 2011 for a horror film based on the works of Lewis Carroll called "Phantasmagoria."

"He promised work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process," according to the suit, which also specifically cites California's Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

"By inserting himself in Ms. Bianco's visa process, Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him."

When she arrived at the music video set in February 2009, Bianco "found that there was no crew present and that she was expected to stay at Mr. Warner's home rather than in the hotel that had been previously booked," the lawsuit says.

She also alleged that she was not given food over the course of the four-day shoot. Instead, Manson deprived her of sleep and plied her with drugs and alcohol - and all while forcing her to don lingerie.

Bianco said the abuse did not stop there, adding, the musician forced her to watch a movie so graphic that she passed out and that he attempted to coerce her into performing sex acts with a woman on camera.

"Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis," the lawsuit says. "He also electrocuted her."

In the end, the music video was never produced.

Several months later, Manson traveled to London, where he and the actress initiated a consensual sexual relationship - during which the alleged abuse continued still. According to the lawsuit, he required Bianco to follow a dress code, sit at his feet during press interviews and groped her in public without her consent.

"He verbally degraded her during interviews" the suit reads. "He also attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco."

In 2011, the actress moved to Los Angeles at the singer's request. He promised at the time to again help with her visa process and offered her a role in the never-made "Phantasmagoria."

She stayed with the singer for just two months, the suit said, "enduring constant abuse."

"Mr. Warner controlled Ms. Bianco's movements and threatened to interfere with her visa process," the suit alleges. "Mr. Warner alternately kept Ms. Bianco awake for days at a time and then would lock her out of the apartment overnight."

Bianco initially came forward on Feb. 10, as more than a dozen other women made claims against Manson. At the time, she told The Cut that Manson had subjected her to psychological abuse, whipped her, cut her and chased her around his apartment with an ax.

Her complaint marks the first legal action against the rocker since the slew of sexual and physical abuse accusations emerged earlier this year.

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," Bianco wrote in a statement to People. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard."

"My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."













