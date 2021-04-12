Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for his "dedication to Granny" and for "always being yourself" in a statement released on his return to Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."











