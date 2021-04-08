Young Kyrgyz people dub Turkish TV dramas

A group of young people in Kyrgyzstan have established a dubbing team to satisfy the demand of local television channels for Turkish dramas dubbed in the Kyrgyz language.

TV channels in the country are competing with each other to broadcast the Turkish drama series, which have become hits among Kyrgyz families.

Kyrgyz TV viewers have had the opportunity to watch Turkish series on nearly all television channels during the coronavirus outbreak.

While Russian-dubbed Turkish serials are dominant in the broadcasts of channels in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish TV series dubbed in Kyrgyz are prepared in the studios of television channels.

"Public demand for Turkish TV series dubbed in the Kyrgyz language has increased. We formed a dubbing team to start dubbing Turkish series," Ermek Kazibekov, who is part of the dubbing team, told Anadolu Agency.

Kazibekov, whose main profession is stage acting, said that after graduating from Kyrgyz Turkish Manas University in the capital Bishkek, he acted in state youth theater.

He said apart from his main profession, he and his teammates are working in the dubbing business in a studio under the sponsorship of a businessman.

Kazimbekov said that as part of their dubbing efforts, they decided to work on The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice, a Turkish historical drama series.

Explaining why they chose the series for dubbing, he said it conveys the importance of serving the state and nation.

Seeing the Kyrgyz traditional domestic appliances and musical instruments being used in The Great Seljuks amazed Kazibekov.

"While translating and dubbing the dialogue from the series, I would like to emphasize that almost half of the words are similar to Kyrgyz," he said.

He noted that they are also planning to dub the TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul and The Last Emperor (Payitaht Abdulhamid) after The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice, which became popular among Kyrgyz people, adding they wish to shoot a Kyrgyz series that will reinforce Kyrgyz-Turkish friendship.