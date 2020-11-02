Hollywood star Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story
MAGAZINE Reuters
Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle. Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true".
It is not a surprise that Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a "wife beater", a lawyer for his ex-wife Amber Heard said on Monday after the London High Court ruling.
"For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise," Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, U.S. counsel for Amber Heard, said in a statement.
"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard's Right to Free Speech."