5,000-year-old bread remains unearthed at mound in western Türkiye

Eight pieces of bread that were charred in a fire around 5,000 years ago have been unearthed during rescue excavations at Seyitomer Mound in the western Turkish province of Kütahya.

Rescue excavations at the mound, located within the grounds of a thermal power plant, were launched to bring the underlying lignite reserves into the economy.

The work is being carried out by the Kutahya Museum Directorate under the supervision of archaeologist Sevgi Gurdal.

Gurdal, also the director of the Kutahya Archaeology and Mining Museum, told Anadolu that excavations are continuing in the Middle Bronze Age and Early Bronze Age layers of the mound.

She said that during excavations last year, researchers discovered an oven in a room and remnants of shelves along one of its walls.

Gurdal said the finds date back nearly 5,000 years, to the first quarter of the Early Bronze Age.

"During our excavations, we found eight charred pieces of bread between the shelf supports in the area where the oven was located inside the room," Gurdal said.

"We also discovered remains of wheat and lentils around the bread," she added.

The find has attracted visitors to the local museum.





