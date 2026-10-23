Japanese novelist Ryu Murakami dies at 74

Japanese novelist Ryu Murakami died last week on Saturday at age 74, Jiji Press reported on Friday.

Born in Nagasaki prefecture in southwestern Japan, Murakami was known for his works such as Almost Transparent Blue and Coin Locker Babies.

His family held a private funeral ceremony for the writer.

Earlier in 1976, he won the Gunzo Prize for New Writers and the prestigious Akutagawa Prize for his debut novel Almost Transparent Blue.

The novel was written when he was a student at Musashino Art University. It became a best-seller selling some 3.5 million copies.

His works pushed beyond traditional literature, exploring themes of violence, drugs, sexuality, and alienation.

Known for his time as film director and screenwriter, he also worked as the chief interviewer on TV Tokyo Corp., hosting Cambrian Palace for almost two decades.





