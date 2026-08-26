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Meta's plan to escape court

Facing the possibility of a $200 billion fine in a landmark lawsuit filed by 29 US states, the tech giant began seeking ways to settle the case at the negotiation table rather than account for it in court.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published August 26,2026 03:57 PM
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METAS PLAN TO ESCAPE COURT

Social media giant Meta, which is being sued in the US for allegedly disregarding children's privacy and safety, has reportedly started looking for a way out after being cornered in court.

The company is reported to be negotiating a settlement with numerous US states that have filed lawsuits against it while the legal proceedings are ongoing.
According to Bloomberg, a US-based news agency, the possibility of an agreement between Meta and state attorneys general to close the landmark case before a court ruling was discussed.

FEAR OF A $200 BILLION FINE

Meta faces serious accusations in the massive lawsuit filed by 29 US states led by California.

The states argue that the company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, designed its products to keep children and young people on screens for as long as possible. Meta is also accused of collecting children's data and misleading the public about the safety of its products.