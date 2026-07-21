Flash floods kill at least 23 in eastern Afghanistan, some 100 missing

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead after flash floods swept through Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.



According to preliminary reports from the authorities, 15 bodies have been recovered, around 80 people were wounded and about 100 others remain missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing in Parun, the provincial capital, and surrounding areas.



Deadly flooding has repeatedly struck Afghanistan in recent years, causing significant casualties and widespread damage to homes, infrastructure and agricultural land.



Extreme weather events such as flash floods and droughts are increasing in Afghanistan, which experts link to the climate crisis.



Despite having a negligible carbon footprint, the country ranks among the nations most affected by climate change and remains ill-prepared to cope after decades of conflict, poor infrastructure and a struggling economy, compounded by recent earthquakes and severe flooding.



