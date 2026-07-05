Fujimori begins transition review after Peru election win confirmed

Peru's President-elect Keiko Fujimori announced Saturday that she would immediately begin a ministry-by-ministry review of the government she is set to lead after winning the country's presidential runoff on June 7.

Speaking at a news conference a day after the country's electoral court, the National Elections Board (JNE), formally proclaimed her the winner of the election, the leader of the conservative Popular Force party announced the creation of the Office of the President-Elect to oversee the transition process.

"Beyond the joy of this result, we are not going to wait a minute longer, because we are here to solve the country's problems and start making decisions," Fujimori said.

The JNE on Friday proclaimed Fujimori president-elect after announcing the official results of the second-round vote. Fujimori received 9,223,396 votes, while her opponent, Roberto Sanchez of the leftist Together for Peru party, received 9,173,755 votes — a slim margin of 49,641 votes.

JNE President Roberto Burneo later told reporters Friday that the official proclamation allowed the transfer process to begin, adding that Fujimori would receive her credentials on July 15.

Fujimori said the mission of the transition office would be to identify priority areas for action before she takes office and ensure a swift and responsible start to the next government.

"The problems of Peruvians cannot wait any longer, and to act, we must know precisely the reality of the state we will inherit.

"We will conduct a technical assessment, ministry by ministry, to understand the status of programs, projects and public works, as well as the available resources and the most urgent challenges," she said.

Vowing transparency, Fujimori said successful initiatives would be strengthened and expanded while pledging an open, digital and accessible government.