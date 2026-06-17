1 dead in shooting at hospital in Delaware

One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting inside ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in the US state of Delaware, authorities said Tuesday.

"The suspect is outstanding at this time, and we are actively working to confirm his identity," Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos told reporters at a news conference.

The hospital's emergency response team was activated and staff continued to care for patients during the incident, said Jenn Schwartz, executive vice president at Wilmington Hospital.

The hospital was placed on lockdown following the shooting, which was later lifted.





