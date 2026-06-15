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News Life Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes southern Philippines

Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes southern Philippines

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental in the southern Philippines, with the epicenter located offshore, according to the US Geological Survey.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published June 15,2026
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STRONG EARTHQUAKE OF 6.2 MAGNITUDE STRIKES SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck Davao Oriental in southern Philippines on Monday.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 67 kilometers (41 miles) east-southeast of Pondaguitan, offshore in the sea, at 5.18 pm local time (0918GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It occurred at a depth of 111.9 kilometers (69 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao last week, triggering widespread panic and causing extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and public infrastructure.

The disaster killed at least 61 people, while 40 others remain missing and more than 1,040 were injured.