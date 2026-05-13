Global record with mini-series

Go Türkiye's mini-series have reached over 3 billion views worldwide. Two more mini-series were filmed within the scope of the project. Burak Özçivit and Ceyda Ateş will showcase Izmir with 'Taste of Love'. Engin Altan Düzyatan and Özge Gürel will promote the Southeastern Anatolia region with a mini-series.



GO Türkiye gained significant international interest with its 'Istanbul My Love', 'Antalya Gambit', 'Hidden Lover', 'An Istanbul Story', and 'Cappadocia Fairytale' mini-series. The GoTürkiye mini-series created a strong impact on international digital platforms with over 3 billion global views and reach. Two more series have been added to the project, which continues to tell Türkiye's brand story on the international stage.

FILMING OFFICIALLY BEGAN

Filming for 'Taste of Love', the first of two new projects implemented within the Go Türkiye mini-series, has begun in Izmir. The story, passing through the heart of the Aegean, aims to bring the spirit of Izmir to international audiences by focusing on gastronomy, sustainable living, and local culture. The production is being shot in iconic locations such as Izmir Clock Tower, Kordon, Urla, Alaçatı, Ephesus Ancient City, and Sığacık. Starring Burak Özçivit and Ceyda Ateş, the series follows the intertwined stories of Merve, an idealistic chef, and Kerem, a former banker who makes a mysterious entry into the culinary world. NS Production is the producer, Erçin Sadıkoğlu wrote the screenplay, and Hakan İnan is in the director's chair.

THEY WILL PROMOTE 5 DIFFERENT CITIES

Another new project, whose filming has begun, focuses on Türkiye's history, culture, and mystic atmosphere. Starring Engin Altan Düzyatan and Özge Gürel, the production explores Türkiye's ancient routes with a discovery story, filmed in 5 different cities. The screenplay was written by Emre Gürcan, and Hakan Yonat is directing.

Burak Özçivit and Ceyda Ateş starred in the mini-series 'Taste of Love'.

TOURISM IS NOW A STORY EXPERIENCE

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, in his assessment of the project series, emphasized that tourism has become not just a destination choice, but a story experience and a process of experiencing a lifestyle. Ersoy stated that the mini-series, implemented under the coordination of the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, have made Türkiye's cultural and natural riches visible on a global scale.

NEW GENERATION NARRATIVE IN PROMOTION



The Go Türkiye mini-series project continues to create a new model in global promotion by reiterating Türkiye's city identity, gastronomy, historical, and natural beauties and combining them with a narrative language. With the newly started filming, the project aims to reach wider audiences on international digital platforms with Türkiye's destination stories.