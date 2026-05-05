Teenager dies in scooter collision with train in southern Germany

A 17-year-old riding on the back of a motor scooter has died after the vehicle collided with a freight train in southern Germany, police said.



The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured in the crash on Monday evening near Geisenhausen in the Bavarian district of Landshut.



According to initial investigations, the 17-year-old driver rode the scooter across an unbarred railway crossing despite a red light. The scooter then collided with the train.



The teenager on the back of the scooter died of his injuries at the scene.



The driver was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. He is now under investigation on suspicion of negligent homicide and dangerous interference with rail traffic.



Police said a 15-year-old riding a moped behind the two teenagers stopped in time before the unbarred crossing and was not injured.



The train driver suffered shock and received medical treatment.

